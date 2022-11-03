Bangladesh, Vietnam eye USD 2 billion trade in 2023

Vietnamese ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien has expressed optimism that the bilateral trade between the two countries will reach the USD 2 billion mark in 2023 when the two countries will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

In the first nine months of the 2022 calendar year, the bilateral trade turnover between the two countries reached USD 1.1 billion and it is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by the end of December.

“If this trend keeps continuing, I hope that trade between the two countries will reach USD 2 billion in 2023,” ambassador Chien told UNB in an interview, terming the economic relations between the two countries “robust”.

Responding to a question, the Vietnamese envoy said he has always encouraged Bangladeshi businesses to promote more Bangladeshi goods and services to the Vietnamese people so that Bangladesh can export more products to the Vietnam market.