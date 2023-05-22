Traders reduce onion price hearing about import decision

Onion price dropped by Tk3-5 per kg at Khatunganj in Chattogram, the largest wholesale market in the country, immediately after publish of news reports that the government may allow import of the kitchen products.

Following this the price of onion at the retail level also has come down by at least Tk 5 per kg.

The government on 15 March temporarily stopped issuing import permit for onion as a measure to protect the interest of local producers. As a result the stock of imported onion fell. This has led to hike in price of local onion at the beginning of this month.