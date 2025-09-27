Remittance: Krishi Bank ranks third in collection

Krishi Bank has shown remarkable performance in collecting remittances or expatriate income in the first eight months of 2025 (January–August).

Known as a bank for farmers due to its agricultural loan distribution, the state-owned bank has climbed to the third position in remittance collection from abroad during this period.

This notable achievement has been highlighted in a recent Bangladesh Bank report on remittances, which underscores the bank’s growing role in facilitating the flow of expatriate funds to the country.

According to sources at the Krishi Bank, this achievement in remittance collection is part of a continuous improvement process. In 2023, the state-owned bank was in the 15th position for remittance collection.

Last year, it rose by eight notches to the seventh position. In the current year, it is now in third place. In January alone, the bank collected USD 116 million in remittances, which increased to USD 301.9 million by August.