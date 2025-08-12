Remittance: What has sparked off this sudden surge?

An analysis of explanations offered by economists reveals several factors behind the rise:

First, the exchange rate of the dollar has been kept stable for a prolonged period, holding between Tk 112 and Tk 113 in the market. With incentives added to legal channel transfers at rates competitive with hundi (informal remittance channels), expatriates now see the banking system as more profitable.

Second, the government’s anti-hundi operations, the law enforcement agencies’ vigilance against money laundering, and the central bank’s strict monitoring have narrowed the scope of illegal channels. As a result, migrant workers have become more inclined to send money through legal means.

Third, global employment opportunities have increased. Bangladeshi workers are being sent to new destinations such as the Middle East, Malaysia, South Korea, and Romania. With the government ensuring skilled worker training, language education, and contract-based deployment, both the quantity and quality of remittances have improved.

Fourth, certain reforms in the domestic banking system — such as improving transaction facilities in expatriate accounts and introducing remittance-based savings schemes — have encouraged people to use legal channels.