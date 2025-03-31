Salute, expatriate brothers and sisters

At a juncture when the new government was under pressure of the reserves, external loans were not coming in and investment had ground to a halt, it was the expatriates than once again loomed up as saviours. During the budget proposal for this year, the World Bank predicted it would be 24 billion dollars in one year. But the people of Bangladesh do not fall into line with such theories. They spurned the temptations of immediate gratification and instead started to send in their money through the banking channels. Thus this milestone.

Now the thing is, do these remittance warriors receive due respect from us? From 2019 to 2023, a total of 19,387 expatriates returned to the country as corpses. There are over 10 million expatriates who are bereft of voting rights. Most of the time, they do not get due services and facilities from our diplomatic missions. They live inhuman lives, sending their hard-earned money back home.

Then there are the agents or middlemen who devour a large chunk of their money. We have seen this in the case of their airline tickets. Many are leaving for their expatriate jobs without even minimum training. Some of them hardly know how they can communicate there. Then there are those going through illegal routes and meet their death. Even their bodies do not return. And there are innumerable cases of those being cheated once they go overseas.

Once I met a Bangladeshi brother who had arrived on an Air India flight in the Middle East. He was literally sobbing in hunger. He had no money to even buy food. I was the only Bangladeshi there. I managed to help him out then, but what about the other times? There are inordinately long queues for Biman tickets at Dubai.