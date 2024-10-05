Editorial
Increase in remittance: Let this flow continue, stop hundi
It’s a matter of hope that the positive trend of remittance flow into the country continues even after the political transformation on 5 August. The total influx of remittance or expatriate income into the country exceeded USD 2 billion (USD 200 crore) in September this year. That means last month saw the second highest remittance flow of this year.
Records derived from the Bangladesh Bank showed that a total of 2.4 billion US dollars (USD 240 crore) arrived as remittance last month. Meanwhile in August, the country received USD 2.22 billion (USD 222 crore) as remittance.
In September last year, there was a remittance flow of USD 1.33 billion (USD 133 crore). Compared to the same period last year, expatriates have sent 80 per cent more money to the country this time.
After the fall of Awami League government, private research organisation, Policy Research Institute (PRI) executive director Ahsan H Mansur took charge as the governor of Bangladesh Bank on 14 August.
There’s nothing to be delighted about even though there has been an 80 per cent growth in remittance. Now the concern here is that whether this trend of growth can be sustained or not.
Right after taking charge as the governor, he increased the existing band of inter-bank foreign exchange transactions from 1 per cent to 2.5 per cent aiming at reducing the crisis of dollar or foreign exchange.
As a result of this decision from the central bank, banks are able to increase the intermediary rate of the dollar from Tk 117 to a maximum of Tk 120 taka in the crawling peg system of determining the exchange rate. Because of this, the banks are able to pay a little higher price for dollars when it comes to exchanging remittance.
According to the records of the central bank, a total of USD 4.13 billion (USD 413.79 crore) arrived in remittance during the first two months of the 2024-25 fiscal year. Of that, USD 1.91 billion (USD 191.37 crore) arrived in July and USD 2.22 billion (USD 222.41 crore) arrived in August.
Meanwhile, the country received USD 2.25 billion (USD 225 crore) as remittance in May. And, June saw the highest remittance flow in this year, which amounted to USD 2.54 billion (USD 254 crore).
At a roundtable titled ‘Where do we want to see the banking sector’ organised by Prothom Alo recently, Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur said that efforts are on to solve the issues of the financial sector without printing money or selling dollars from the reserve.
If the dollar market continues running in the way, there won’t be any instability in this market. The current price of dollar against remittance in the banks is higher than the price available in the open market. And, this is helping stabilise the dollar market, he added.
People will feel reassured with the remarks of the Bangladesh Bank governor only when the channels to siphon off dollars out of the country will be sealed off and it becomes easier for expatriates to send remittance through legal channels.
If the expatriates do not find the opportunity to invest inside the country, they will obviously invest their money abroad. And, we don’t want that.
Apart from that, the drive against illegal hundi business has to be strengthened even more. Reportedly, there are several rings active in different countries to take away money from the expatriate Bengalis. They lure expatriates by promising higher exchange rates for sending money to the country through them.
But in reality, they just embezzle the hard-earned money of the expatriates and pay it back through their relatives and business partners living here. As a result, the country is deprived of some valuable foreign currency.
Various facilities and incentives need to be extended to the expatriates, who are sending remittance. This way, they will be encouraged even more to send remittance through legal channels. At the same time, expatriates should be given unrestricted opportunities of investment inside the country.
The limit of bond investment imposed on expatriates has been lifted already. Intentions of those who had taken this unilateral decision in the past were not noble at all. If the expatriates do not find the opportunity to invest inside the country, they will obviously invest their money abroad. And, we don’t want that.