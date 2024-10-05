Increase in remittance: Let this flow continue, stop hundi

It’s a matter of hope that the positive trend of remittance flow into the country continues even after the political transformation on 5 August. The total influx of remittance or expatriate income into the country exceeded USD 2 billion (USD 200 crore) in September this year. That means last month saw the second highest remittance flow of this year.

Records derived from the Bangladesh Bank showed that a total of 2.4 billion US dollars (USD 240 crore) arrived as remittance last month. Meanwhile in August, the country received USD 2.22 billion (USD 222 crore) as remittance.

In September last year, there was a remittance flow of USD 1.33 billion (USD 133 crore). Compared to the same period last year, expatriates have sent 80 per cent more money to the country this time.

After the fall of Awami League government, private research organisation, Policy Research Institute (PRI) executive director Ahsan H Mansur took charge as the governor of Bangladesh Bank on 14 August.