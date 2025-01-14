BAB again starts collecting money from banks

Bangladesh Association of Bankers (BAB), an organisation of private banks, has started collecting money from banks as it used to do during the regime of Bangladesh Awami League.

Recently, the association sent a letter to banks asking them to contribute specific amounts in order to provide blankets to the Chief Adviser’s Relief Fund. The association also sent letters to the banks instructing them to donate a total of Tk 40 million to the Dhaka International Marathon.

BAB’s initiatives, however, left the bank chiefs surprised. Chief executive officers of six banks confirmed receiving the letters to Prothom Alo.

Former BAB chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder used to collect money from banks on various issues during the tenure of the Awami League governments, and bank owners handed the money to the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In return, banks allegedly received relaxation from various conditions of the Bank Company Act and other guidelines. As a result, the board of BAB was changed following the fall of the Awami League government.