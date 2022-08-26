Bangladesh’s current account deficit widens as imports surge

A fall in forex reserves in Bangladesh to below $40 billion, enough to cover only about five months of imports, has forced the South Asian government to seek a loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Foreign exchange reserves declined to $39.55 billion as of 16 August from $39.60 billion on 31 July as remittances from overseas workers fell by more than $3 billion during the financial year ending in June to $21.03 billion.

A rise in domestic demand coupled with fast recovery in the garment industry boosted Bangladeshi imports for the 12-month period ending June to $89.16 billion from about $60 billion a year earlier while exports touched $52.08 billion, data showed.