HC reconstitutes Destiny board of directors

The High Court (HC) has reconstituted the board of directors to administer scam-ridden Destiny Multipurpose Co-Operative Society Ltd, reports UNB.

Retired justice of the High Court Mainul Islam Chowdhury has been made chairman of the board.

Bench of justice Mhummad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order on Thursday during a hearing on the petition filed by 16 shareholders of the company including director Bikash Shil.