Banks decide not to pay over Tk 123 for US dollar

The Bangladeshi banks have decided not to pay more than Tk 123 to buy US dollar from remittance. The central bank has also directed the banks to this end.

The banks have made the decision as the dollar price rose to Tk 126-127.

The importers are being forced to buy dollars at an inflated price as the banks have been buying dollars at a higher rate. This has been contributing to the hike of prices of imported goods. Treasury heads of several private banks said this.