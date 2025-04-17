No decision yet on installment, talks to continue: IMF

Bangladesh and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have yet to reach a decision in the latest review meeting on disbursement of the fourth and fifth installment of ongoing USD 4.7 billion loan programme.

Without providing any final decisions, the IMF said discussions would continue, and if everything goes well, the two installments may be released by the end of June. The IMF officials made the statement in an official briefing at the Bangladesh Bank on Thursday, following a two-week review on the loan.