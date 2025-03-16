Indian LoC projects to be reassessed as fund disbursal slows down

Following the political changeover in August last year, works on multiple India-funded projects came to a standstill. Particularly, the Indian contractor of the Ashuganj-Akhaura four-lane road construction project returned home along with the Indian workers, leading to a four-month halt in the project.

There are some more projects where Indian contractors halted or slowed down their works, and the ERD officials described it as the main reason behind the sluggish fund clearance under the LoC. Currently, eight transport and infrastructure projects are ongoing under Indian loans.

According to ERD sources, India has disbursed only USD 81.5 million under the LoC between July and January, with no new loan commitments.