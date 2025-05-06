No agreement with IMF, discussions to continue

Whether or not Bangladesh will receive the next tranche of the USD 4.7 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), depends on the government’s decision on relaxing the currency exchange rate.

Relaxing means letting the market decide the value of taka against the US dollar. But the Bangladesh government does not want to allow the market to solely decide the exchange rate.

The government and the IMF delegation could not reach an agreement over this issue in the nearly 90-minute virtual meeting on Monday evening, a source from the meeting said, adding that the avenue for further discussions was not closed either.

No official statement, however, was issued by any side after the meeting.

The Bangladesh side was led by central bank governor Ahsan H Mansur along with two deputy governors Habibur Rahman and Kabir Ahmed.