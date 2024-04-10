BB takes initiative to merge National Bank with UCB

Wishing not to be named, one of the owners of UCB told Prothom Alo, “We (UCB) were proposed on behalf of the Bangladesh Bank to think about merger with National Bank. We shall see what we can do. Our board will take the final decision upon checking the documents of the National Bank."

With this, decisions were taken over the last one month to merge 10 banks so far.

Earlier, in December last year, the Bangladesh Bank formed a new board of directors for crisis-ridden National Bank Ltd., owned by Sikder Group, dismantling its previous board.

The order issued by the central bank governor said the members of the board of directors of the bank have been found to be involved in approving loan disbursal requests violating laws and regulations, unwarranted interference in the bank’s management, gathering the bank shares within one family misusing authority, creating obstacles in election or reelection of directors, financial irregularities despite the board’s knowledge of the matter, deterioration in the bank’s financial position due to weakness in the board’s policies, and the board’s involvement in violating good governance and discipline and taking actions actions undermining the interests of the depositors. That is why the board was dissolved at the recommendation of Bangladesh Securities And Exchange Commission (BSEC) to protect the interests of depositors and the national interest.