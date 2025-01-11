Why was VAT raised suddenly, what is the state of economy

In the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, growth rate has dropped to 1.81 per cent. There are no signs that this rate will improve significantly in the second quarter. This is reflected in various government statistics.

According to Bangladesh Bank, the growth rate of private sector credit at the end of the first four months of the fiscal year stands at 7.66 per cent, the lowest in the past three and a half years. Furthermore, imports of intermediate goods and capital machinery needed by industries have also decreased.

During the first five months of the 2024-25 fiscal year (July-November), letters of credit (LCs) opened for capital machinery imports were 26 per cent lower compared to the same period in the 2023-24 fiscal year. Similarly, the settlement of LCs for capital machinery imports has decreased by almost 22 per cent. This indicates that new investments in the country have decreased. Furthermore, LC settlements for consumer goods imports between July-November 2024 were 13 per cent lower than the same period in 2023.

Government data shows that between July-November of the 2024-25 fiscal year, revenue collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) was 2.62 per cent lower compared to the same period last year, whereas the previous year showed a growth of 14.27 per cent.

Additionally, in the first six months of the current fiscal year, commercial banks provided loans amounting to Tk 690.56 billion. During the same period, Tk 544.13 billion in loans were repaid to Bangladesh Bank, resulting in a net bank loan of Tk 146.43 billion. In contrast, during the corresponding period last year, the government did not take any loans from banks. In the first three months of the current fiscal year, the government borrowed Tk 83.32 billion from savings certificates, compared to a negative borrowing of Tk 12.65 billion during the corresponding period last year.