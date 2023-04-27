IMF Mission: Bad loans on rise, forex crunch persists 

Bangladesh is grappling with a persistent crisis of foreign currency while the amount of non-performing loans is rising in the state-run banks with no remarkable momentum in loan recovery.

Meanwhile, the Shariah-based banks are dealing with a growing liquidity crisis as their clients are transferring deposits to the conventional banks.

The financial institutions division of the finance ministry presented the scenario during its meeting with the visiting staff consultation mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday, according to sources.

The IMF team has been holding discussions with the offices concerned since Tuesday and will stay here until 2 May. Representatives of three departments of the Bangladesh Bank and six state-run banks, including Sonali, Agrani, Janata and Rupali, were present in the meeting, under the leadership of financial institutions division secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah.