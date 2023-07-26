73 companies to receive national export trophy

A total of 73 companies have been selected for the National Export Trophy for the 2020-21 fiscal for earning the highest amounts of foreign currencies.
Rifat Garments Limited, a concern of Ha-Meem Group, will receive the top accolade, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy".
The commerce ministry issued a gazette on Tuesday in this regard.
Of the recipients, who represent 32 sectors, 28 won the award in the gold category, 25 in the silver category and 19 in the bronze category,
According to the gazette, Snowtex Outerwear Ltd has been selected for gold trophy, AKM Knit Wear Ltd for silver and Tarasima Apparels Limited for bronze trophy under the woven wear category while Flamingo Fashions Ltd for gold, GMS Composite Knitting Ind Ltd for silver and Liberty Knitwear Ltd for bronze trophy under the knitwear category.
In the yarn producer category, Badsha Textiles Ltd, Square Textiles Ltd and NZ Textile Ltd have been selected for gold, silver and bronze trophy respectively while Ha-meem Denim Limited has been selected for gold, Envoy Textile Ltd for silver and Akij Textile Mills Ltd for bronze trophy under textile fabrics category.
In home and specialised textiles producer category, Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited has been name for gold and Momtex Expo Ltd selected for silver trophy while Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd has been selected for gold trophy under the terry towel producer category.
International Jute Traders has been name for gold and MS Sartaj Trade International for silver in a raw jute category while Akij Jute Mills Ltd, Janata Jute Mills Ltd and Jobaida Karim Jute Mills Limited have been selected for gold, silver and bronze trophy respectively under the jute goods producer category.
In the leather products category, Picard Bangladesh Limited has been named for gold and ABC Footwear Ltd for silver trophy while Bay Footwear Ltd has been selected for gold trophy, Shoeniverse Footwear Limited for silver and Alliance Leather Goods & Footwear Limited for bronze trophy under the footwear category.
In the agricultural products category, Indigo Corporation, Monsur General Trading Co Ltd and Heritage Enterprise have been name for gold silver and bronze trophy respectively while Pran Dairy Ltd, Habiganj Agro Limited and Alin Food Products Limited have been selected for gold, silver and bronze trophy under the agro processing food products category.
MS Rajdhani Enterprise has been name for gold and Alin Foods Trade selected for silver trophy under the flower and foliage category.
In the handicraft products category, Karupannya Rangpur Ltd, BD Creation and Classical Handmade Products BD have been selected for gold, silver and bronze trophy respectively
Durable Plastic Ltd has been named for gold as melamine goods producers while Bengal Plastics Limited has been selected for gold, All Plast Bangladesh Limited for silver and Bengal Poly & Paper Sack Ltd for bronze trophy in the plastic goods producer category.
In the ceramic products category, Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd has been name for gold and Artisan Ceramics Ltd for silver trophy while MS Meghna Bangladesh Ltd has been selected for gold, Rangpur Metal Industries Limited (Unit-2) for silver and Uniglory Cycle Components Ltd for bronze trophy under Under light engineering category.
In the electrical and electronics goods category, Energypac Engineering Limited has been select for gold, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited for silver and BRB Cable Industries Ltd for bronze trophy while Marine Safety System, Asia Metal Marine Services Limited and BSRM Steels Ltd have been selected for gold, silver and bronze under the other manufacturing goods producers category.
In the pharmaceutical products category, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd has been named for gold trophy, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited for silver and Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd for bronze trophy while Servic Engine Limited has been selected for gold and Golden Harvest Infotech Ltd for silver trophy under the computer software category.
In the Bangladesh-owned readymade garments in EPZ category, Universal Jeans Ltd, Pacific Jeans Limited and NHT Fashions Ltd have been named for gold, silver and bronze trophy while Padma Spinning & Composite Ltd has been selected for gold, RM Interlinings Ltd for silver and Star Packaging & Accessories Ltd for bronze trophy under the Bangladeshi-owned other products and services in EPZ category.
In the packaging and accessories products category, Montrims Ltd has been name for gold, M&U Packaging Ltd for silver and MS Uniglory Packaging Industries Limited for bronze trophy while NR Trade International, Hair Style Factory and Gazi’s Fresh Seafood have been selected for gold, silver and bronze trophy under the other primary goods category.
In the other services category, Mir Telecom Ltd has been selected for gold trophy while Pioneer Knitwears (BD) Ltd has been selected for gold, Bea-Con Knitwear Limited for silver and Ibrahim Knit Garments (Pvt) Ltd for bronze trophy under the reserved category for women entrepreneurs or exporters.