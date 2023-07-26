73 companies to receive national export trophy

A total of 73 companies have been selected for the National Export Trophy for the 2020-21 fiscal for earning the highest amounts of foreign currencies.

Rifat Garments Limited, a concern of Ha-Meem Group, will receive the top accolade, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy".

The commerce ministry issued a gazette on Tuesday in this regard.

Of the recipients, who represent 32 sectors, 28 won the award in the gold category, 25 in the silver category and 19 in the bronze category,