Saudi Aramco came to Bangladesh thrice, but not welcomed: Saudi ambassador

Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant Aramco tried to invest a huge amount of money in Bangladesh but it could not do so. Aramco with a high profile delegation visited Bangladesh thrice between 2016 and 2018 but none received them.

Despite this, Aramco is interested in investing in Bangladesh to set up an oil refinery in the country, Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Youssef Essa Al Duhailan said Sunday.

The ambassador made the allegations while speaking at the launching of a report titled “Enhancing Saudi-Bangladesh Economic Engagement: Trends, Key Challenges & Long-Term Growth Prospects” at the foreign ministry on Sunday.