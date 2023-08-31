Production cost nearly half in Bangladesh than Japan: JETRO study

A total of 214 Japanese companies currently operating in Bangladesh participated in the study, which was conducted in August-September 2022.

According to study findings, about 72 per cent of Japanese firms said they are keen to expand business in Bangladesh because business costs are still low in the South Asian country.

A total of 4,392 firms participated in the study across Asia and Oceania regions. A total of 72.5 per cent of the firms cite India as the first choice for business expansion and Bangladesh as the second position, followed by Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

The current market size of Bangladesh and its potential to grow bigger also played a significant role in increasing the interest of Japanese businesses in investing in the country.

* More to follow...