'50 Years in Multinational Companies', autobiographical book by BATB chairman launched

‘Bohujatik Company-te Ponchash Bochhor’ (50 Years in Multinational Companies), an autobiographical book by BAT Bangladesh chairman Golam Mainuddin highlighting his corporate experience and lifetime of memories, was launched on Saturday, 16 September 2023, stated a press release.
Notable personalities from various professions, dignitaries as well as highly esteemed figures of the society and the industries joined the book launch event at the Police Plaza Concord in Gulshan-1, Dhaka.
Speaking on the occasion, managing director of BAT Bangladesh Shehzad Munim expressed gratitude to the author for sharing his valuable experience that would enlighten corporate people, students and future generations.
“I am truly gratified to publish the book. This has been an extensive journey of mine at a multinational company. I hope I’ve been able to tell you a lot about my work and personal life through this book,” Golam Mainuddin said.
The book’s 35 chapters have reflected on various aspects of the life of the author including his childhood, youth, early days of his career, experiences accumulated while working in tea-estates, colossal career at BATB as well as his experience of working as different managing directors and various initiatives taken by BATB.
The author has dedicated this autobiography to his friends, his colleagues, farmers from different regions and the common people of Bangladesh. The cover of the book is done by artist Liton Halder. The book, priced at Tk 800 was published by Jagrity Prokashoni.