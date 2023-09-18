'50 Years in Multinational Companies', autobiographical book by BATB chairman launched

‘Bohujatik Company-te Ponchash Bochhor’ (50 Years in Multinational Companies), an autobiographical book by BAT Bangladesh chairman Golam Mainuddin highlighting his corporate experience and lifetime of memories, was launched on Saturday, 16 September 2023, stated a press release.

Notable personalities from various professions, dignitaries as well as highly esteemed figures of the society and the industries joined the book launch event at the Police Plaza Concord in Gulshan-1, Dhaka.