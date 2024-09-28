Restoring macroeconomic stability, law & order vital: Experts

Discussants at a seminar on Saturday said that restoring macroeconomic stability, law and order situation especially in industrial belts, and rebuilding confidence among entrepreneurs is now vital to streamline the country’s economy in the next development trajectory.

They also put emphasis on ensuring food security, containing inflation and boosting tax-GDP ratio among some of the key issues where the interim government should put urgent focus in the days ahead.

The speakers made the remarks at a seminar on “Bi-annual Economic State & Future Outlook of Bangladesh Economy-Private Sector Perspective” held at Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) auditorium in the capital.

Former director general of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) KAS Murshid, professor of Dhaka University and executive director for Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) Mohammad Abu Eusuf and director (research), Chief Economist’s Unit, Bangladesh Bank Md Salim Al Mamun spoke as panel discussants.

DCCI president Ashraf Ahmed made the key-note presentation on the topic.