Foreign debt servicing crossed $3 bln in 2023-24 fiscal: ERD

Bangladesh’s foreign debt repayment has crossed US$3.0 billion for the first time in a single fiscal year in FY 2023–24, of which around $1.0 billion is interest.

In the recently concluded FY 2023–24, the country has to pay around $3.36 billion in total foreign debt interest and principal.

The principal amount paid is $2.01 billion, and the interest amount is approximately $1.35 billion.