Bangladesh’s external debt crosses $97b: World Bank

The external debt stock of Bangladesh increased by 6.59 per cent to USD 97.01 billion in 2022 from USD 91.48 billion in 2021 despite a fall by 3.4 per cent in the external debt of low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), according to a World Bank report.

The International Debt Report-2023, released recently, said the external debt of Bangladesh has multiplied by more than two-and-a-half times since 2010.

External debt stock of LMICs fell in 2022 for the first time since 2015, decreasing by 3.4 per cent, to USD 9.0 trillion in 2022 from USD 9.3 trillion in 2021.

Total net debt flows to LMICs dropped by 66.72 per cent USD $185 billion in 2022 from USD 556 billion in 2021. Both short- and long-term debt flows were negative in 2022.