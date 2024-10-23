Prices of rice, oil, sugar, onion increase

Price of one product, egg, has come down while those of four, rice, edible oil, sugar and onion, increased in just one week. The prices of the four everyday essentials have risen at a time when the people are already reeling under the burden of price hike of different products.

Though the government has waved the duty tariff on the products to decrease the prices, the result is this is yet to become visible. The traders said the goods with waived duty tariff are yet to arrive in the market. Besides, the prices have been on the rise in the international market.

On the other hand, according to the persons familiar with the markets , supply of products in the market has to be boosted along with cutting duty tariff. Then it would affect the market. They also stressed on market monitoring to bring price down the prices to an affordable level.