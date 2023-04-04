WB prediction for Bangladesh GDP growth remains unchanged 

The World Bank has predicted that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Bangladesh would grow by 5.2 per cent in the current fiscal year of 2022-23, though the government set a growth target of 7.5 per cent.

In its development update released recently, the global lender also forecast that the GDP would grow by 6.2 per cent in the next fiscal had the inflationary pressure been relaxed in the meantime.

The growth forecast was the same in the World Bank’s global economic prospects released in January this year.