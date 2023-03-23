Govt on right track to keep macroeconomic stability: Salman F Rahman

Welcoming the suggestions from businesses ahead of the next budget for FY24, Salman said that Bangladesh did well to manage the shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. “But, the Russia-Ukraine war was much unexpected for us.”
Regarding the shortage of foreign currency reserves in the last few months, he said that the central bank took immediate steps to address the issue, like controlling imports, especially the luxurious items for which the import bills came down at $5 billion in December.
Salman said that the opening LCs would be eased further in the coming days, while the foreign currency reserves would be stable by June this year.
He also informed that the single exchange rate would be effective by June this year, while the interest rate cap would be made market-based.
Citing that the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio is still lower compared to other countries in the world, the adviser said that there is a need to further widen the tax net, for which automation is very much needed.
He said, if the revenue board could develop a uniform import duty, it would be possible to address various problems, but the revenue would fall in such a case.
Noting that the small traders in the country are often reluctant to pay tax and VAT, Salman F Rahman suggested that their mindset should be changed while the business community leaders should make a serious publicity about the necessity of paying tax.
About the capital market, he said that there is a basic structural defect, which is the lower number of institutional investors participating in the daily turnover in the bourses, and the participation of the institutional investors must be increased.
He also suggested revitalising the bond market, giving the same facility to the other export-oriented sectors apart from RMG, ensuring diversification of exportable items.
Salman said that the prime minister considers the private sector as the ‘driving force’ of the economy.
State minister for planning Shamsul Alam said regarding the next budget, the aim of the government should ensure that inflation does not increase further, keeping the budget deficit within ceiling while growth does not become stunted.
“There is no way that the next budget becomes ambitious. We’ll continue our efforts so that the private sector doesn’t face barriers while the private sector credit growth doesn’t get hampered. We’re also keeping our macroeconomic stability,” he said.
Listing the positive trend of some of the major macroeconomic indicators, Alam said that there is no way that the growth of Bangladesh would become negative. “The economy didn’t shrink in any aspect.”
Mentioning that the FDI fetched $1.34 billion during the July-January period of the current fiscal year while the private sector credit growth reaches 13 per cent, he said that the force of the economy is still active.
FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin suggested giving more attention on revenue collection through not harming the businesses, ensuring export diversification, stress on man-made fibre, enhancing capacity of the NBR, withdrawing duty and tax on import of raw materials of generating power, boosting the facilities of backward linkage industry.
“Our PM has assured us that there will be no red tape. Hopefully, there will be no red tape in the next budget,” he added.
During the budget discussion, four separate sessions on taxation & VAT, financial sector, industry & trade and infrastructure were held.
In the taxation & VAT session, Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD, Unilever Bangladesh Limited, Mohammed Humayun Kabir, former president, ICAB and Panel Advisor, FBCCI, Md. Alamgir Hossain, former member, National Board of Revenue (NBR) gave their opinions.
In the session on financial sector, Md Nojibur Rahman, chairman, Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) and former principal secretary to the prime minister, Mashrur Arefin, managing director, City Bank, Selim Raihan, executive director, SANEM, Arif Khan, vice chairman, Shanta Asset Management Limited and former commissioner, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) delivered their speeches.
In the session on industry & trade, Asif Ashraf, director, BGMEA, Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and chief executive officer, PRAN RFL Group, and Mohammad Ali Khokon, president, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) made their recommendations for the next budget.
During the session on infrastructure, Imran Karim, vice chairman, Confidence Group, Mohammad Ariful Islam (Arif), country head, Nokia, Mainuddin Monem, managing director, Abdul Monem Limited spoke.