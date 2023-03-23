Govt on right track to keep macroeconomic stability: Salman F Rahman

Salman F Rahman, MP, Private Industry and Investment Adviser of the Prime Minister, said on Wednesday that the government is on the right track to maintain macroeconomic stability in the country given the way it has been reacting to the various challenges owing to global conditions.

“It’s true that the country’s macroeconomic situation is facing a lot of challenges.” But, the way we’re responding, we can say that we’re on the right track,” he said while addressing a pre-budget discussion of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) for the next fiscal (FY24) held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital.

State minister for planning Shamsul Alam, former FBCCI president Md Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin), and MP spoke as special guests. FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin and former FBCCI president and managing director of Ha-Meem Group spoke as guests of honor. DCCI president Md Sameer Sattar moderated the discussion. The editor of The Daily Samakal, Mozammel Hossain, gave the vote of thanks.