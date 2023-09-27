Bangladesh to receive first loan from BRICS New Development Bank 

According to sources from the ERD, Dhaka is eligible to secure a loan of up to USD 320 million from the NDB for the water supply project. The total cost of this project amounts to Tk 41.10 billion, with the implementation to be carried out by Dhaka WASA.

The project concept was approved by NDB on 29 August, and it is currently awaiting approval for the loan proposal from the board. ERD officials have indicated that the interest rate on these loans will range between two and two and a half per cent.

The project's objective is to enhance the water supply system for the 16 newly incorporated unions within the two city corporations of Dhaka. This initiative will involve the installation of new lines to connect water supply, ultimately providing 70,000 new water supply connections. Recent developments suggest that ERD has conducted a meeting with the project implementing agency regarding the financing of this venture.

ERD Additional Secretary Anwar Hossain informed Prothom Alo, stating, "Another new source of obtaining loans is the New Development Bank. Discussions are underway regarding the implementation of certain projects with the assistance of loans from this bank. These details will be finalized soon."