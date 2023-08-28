BRICS: Why Bangladesh's hopes dashed at Johannesburg

Does not becoming a member of BRICS really make any concrete difference to Bangladesh? Over the two dozen years of its existence, BRICS' list of successes does not stretch too far. The initial objective of BRICS was to curb the monopolised control of the G-7 countries on the global economy by stepping up trade and investment among the BRICS countries. This grouping has failed to have any impact on the western-controlled global economic system.

Over the years, this grouping has apparently taken on geopolitical considerations. However, due to differing views and sometimes even conflicting interests, it is almost impossible for BRICS to emerge as a geopolitical bloc. While G-7 countries are more or less of the same politico-economic ilk, this is not true in the case of BRICS countries.

One of the important issues that comes to the fore is to trade in their own currency instead of the dollar. Some even want to start a common BRICS currency. The second aspiration may still be a long way off, but the first has already started to a certain extent. The results have been mixed. Recently the Russian foreign ministry said that they are sitting on a pile of India rupees and have no idea what to do with these rupees.

Hypothetically speaking if Bangladesh had become a BRICS member and could trade in local currency, how much do we export to those countries that we could meet import expenses with their currency? The economies of the west are import-oriented and dependent on domestic consumption. But it is not the same with the countries of this grouping. So the opportunity for Bangladesh to considerably expand its exports there is limited. In fact, even our export goods in many instances are dependent on raw materials or intermediate goods imported from those countries. So we would have to meet the expense of importing from those countries with surplus dollars and euros earned from exporting to the west. Then there is also the matter of funding for development projects. That would be done by the New Development Bank established at the initiative of BRICS. Bangladesh has been a member of this bank since 2021.