BRICS expands sans Bangladesh: What message does that send?

Despite uncertainties over the decision to expand BRICS before the bloc’s summit in Johannesburg, the member states finally agreed to include new members in the five-member alliance. Six new countries have been invited to join the bloc next year, which means the alliance will be have 11 members from 2024. The group will have huge population base, fast growing economies and huge reserves of oil.

Overall, 40 countries including Bangladesh and Indonesia, who have done well in terms of economy in the recent days, also expressed eagerness to join the group. Some of the key member states of BRICS also have close relations with some of the countries that applied for its membership. However, it is still unclear what criteria led to the choice of member states.

President of host South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, only said the BRICS member states reached a consensus and agreed on “the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the BRICS expansion process”.

Following this Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were invited to join as full members from 1 January next year with the existing member states of China, Brazil, South Africa, Russia and India.