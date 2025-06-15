Defaulted loan rises to Tk 4.2 trillion

Bangladesh Bank officials have said that funds were withdrawn from banks under various names, both real and fictitious, during the tenure of the Awami League government—ousted by a student and public uprising. These funds are now beginning to be classified as defaulted loans.

At the same time, with the classification criteria for defaulted loans being raised to meet international standards, the volume of defaulted loans is increasing, they also pointed out.

The officials also said many of the loans that have been renewed are not being recovered. Due to irregularities, the central bank is itself categorising many loans as defaulted, which is further contributing to the rise in bad loans. The amount of such loans may continue to rise in the coming days.

It has been learned that at the end of March, the total amount of loans in the banking sector had risen to Tk 1,741,992 crore (nearly 17.42 trillion), which was Tk 1,711,402 crore (17.11 trillion) at the end of December.