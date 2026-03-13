US launches forced labour investigations in 60 trading partners, including Bangladesh

The United States has initiated investigations into failures to take action on forced labour in 60 of the country’s largest trading partners, including Bangladesh, India and China.

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) said in a press release available on its website that, “Today (Thursday), the USTR initiated investigations of 60 economies under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974.”

“The investigations will determine whether acts, policies, and practices of each of these economies related to the failure to impose and effectively enforce a ban on the importation of goods produced with forced labour are unreasonable or discriminatory and burden or restrict US commerce,” the press release added.