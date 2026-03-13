US launches forced labour investigations in 60 trading partners, including Bangladesh
The United States has initiated investigations into failures to take action on forced labour in 60 of the country’s largest trading partners, including Bangladesh, India and China.
The United States Trade Representative (USTR) said in a press release available on its website that, “Today (Thursday), the USTR initiated investigations of 60 economies under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974.”
“The investigations will determine whether acts, policies, and practices of each of these economies related to the failure to impose and effectively enforce a ban on the importation of goods produced with forced labour are unreasonable or discriminatory and burden or restrict US commerce,” the press release added.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said, “Despite the international consensus against forced labour, governments have failed to impose and effectively enforce measures banning goods produced with forced labour from entering their markets. For too long, American workers and firms have been forced to compete against foreign producers who may have an artificial cost advantage gained from the scourge of forced labour.”
“These investigations will determine whether foreign governments have taken sufficient steps to prohibit the importation of goods produced with forced labour and how the failure to eradicate these abhorrent practices impacts US workers and businesses,” he added.
Earlier on Wednesday, the USTR also launched an investigation into 16 countries, including Bangladesh, to determine whether they have excess capacity and are producing beyond demand in their manufacturing sectors.
Countries under investigation
Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, The Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China (People’s Republic of China), Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, European Union (EU), Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Hong Kong (China), India, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Venezuela and Vietnam.
According to the press release, Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 is designed to address unfair foreign practices affecting US commerce. Section 301 may be used to respond to unjustifiable, unreasonable, or discriminatory foreign government practices that burden or restrict US commerce. Under Section 302(b) of the Trade Act, the United States Trade Representative may self-initiate an investigation under Section 301.
An investigation under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act examines whether the acts, policies, or practices of a foreign country are unreasonable or discriminatory and burden or restrict US commerce. After considering the advice of the inter-agency Section 301 Committee, and consulting with appropriate advisory committees, the USTR has initiated these investigations.
The press release said, upon initiation of an investigation, the USTR must seek consultations with the economies whose acts, policies, or practices are under investigation. USTR has requested consultations with the governments of these economies in connection with these investigations.
USTR will hold hearings in connection with these investigations on 28 April. To be assured of consideration, interested persons should submit written comments, requests to appear at the hearing, along with a summary of the testimony, by 15 April, according to the press release.