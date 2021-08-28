79pc of business establishments fail to receive stimulus funds: SANEM

Some 79 per cent of business establishments have failed to receive funds from the stimulus packages announced by the government to restore the economy hit hard by coronavirus, according to a survey of non-government research organisation SANEM.

Of them, 65 per cent of the business establishments have not received any fund. Some 14 per cent of owners don't know anything about the stimulus packages. The remaining 21 per cent of owners received funds. Small companies are getting less than the big companies.