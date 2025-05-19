Bangladesh’s export to India $1.57b, import $9b

India has consistently maintained the upper hand in bilateral trade with Bangladesh as Bangladesh imports from India far exceeds its exports to India.

Bangladesh imported goods worth $9 billion from India in the 2023–24 fiscal, but exported goods worth only $1.57 billion to India during that period, according to data from Bangladesh Bank and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

In 2011, India granted Bangladesh duty-free access to all products, excluding arms and drugs, but initially Bangladesh could not maximise it. The following years, however, saw a rise in exports to India. Bangladesh’s exports to India exceeded $1 billion for the first time in the 2018–19 fiscal.