Less corruption, less money laundering are secrets of success

Korean central bank's governor observed that the banking system in Asia varies from the US banking system, and that does not mean that there is nothing to worry about. Rather, the banking system in this region requires strong control mechanism and monitoring system even more. In particular, focus must increase on the non-banking financial sector. He said the US is raising interest rates, so there must be plans to survive amid high interest rate.

Indonesian finance minister Mulyani Indrawati said it will require multilateral cooperation to resolve existing crises and no country can solve the crises alone because resources are needed now as much as trust and faith. Since multilateral donors can provide all these, reforms have become more important than before. He stressed on structural reform.

German minister Niels Annen advised not to depend on donor assistance only saying all small and big countries are in crisis and private sector investment, in fact, is necessary in this situation.

ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa mainly spoke about climate change. He said, “We are talking about economic recovery, but industrialisation, too, pays environmental costs. So, we must take up such investment and trade policies that will not damage climate in the process of recovery.”