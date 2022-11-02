Rice, flour, corn prices reach record high in Bangladesh

Price of rice, flour and maize reached a record high in Bangladesh, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA revealed the data in its 'Bangladesh: Grain and Feed Update' released on Monday.

Rice and flour are staple foods for people in Bangladesh while corn is the main ingredient of animal and poultry feeds. Corn is also used for human food to some extent.

According to the USDA report, four factors contributed to an increase in price of these grains. These are high price in the international market, increased freight costs, dollar price hike and high inflation in the country.

Production of main crops remains unchanged with rice, wheat and corn production reach target this year. Rice and wheat are being imported by the government and private sectors, with wheat import likely to drop.