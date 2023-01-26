UN predicts fall in global economic growth to 1.9pc in 2023

A pessimistic growth forecast for 2023 should not lead to "short-term thinking or knee-jerk fiscal austerity" that could worsen inequality or threaten development goals, the UN said Wednesday in a report.

This comes as the world economy faced a series of shocks last year including fallout from the pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and surging inflation.

Global economic growth is set to slump against this backdrop, from an estimated 3.0 per cent in 2022 to 1.9 per cent this year, said the United Nations in its World Economic Situation and Prospects report.