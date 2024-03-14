Bank merger: 5 indices to identify weak banks

Merging of weak banks with better performing ones has come to the fore anew due to the regulations of Bangladesh Bank and initiatives of various stakeholders in this regard.

Insiders have been discussing what would happen with the investors and depositors as the merged banks might get lost from the list of banks.

Policymakers gave approval to over a dozen new banks despite various types of irregularities in the sector. Apart from this, the weaker banks were helped to survive through subsidies.