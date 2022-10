Import and export activities resumed Saturday through Hili Land Port (HLP) in Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur after an eight-day vacation on the occasion of the Durga Puja, reports BSS.

General secretary of the Customs, Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association of HLP Jamil Hossain Cholonto said import-export activities remained suspended from 30 September to 7 October marking the occasion.