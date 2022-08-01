Loan repayment to double within 3 years

Bangladesh will have to pay huge amount of loan with capital and interest in next 10-15 years and the volume of loan repayment will double within next three years due to rise in labiality.

Loans taken from Russia, China and India with tough conditions will cause more headaches and loan agreements of over Tk 3.5 trillion (350,000 crore) have been signed with these three countries so far.

Usually, loans taken from World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), Japan and various countries and donor agencies have a repayment period of 30-40 years.

On the other hand, loans taken from China, Russia and India have half of this repayment period though interest rate is almost same.