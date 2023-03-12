Inflation jumps to 8.78pc in February

According to the latest BBS data, pressure of inflation is more in the rural areas than the urban areas. In February, overall inflation increased to 8.80 per cent in the rural areas and it stood at 8.75 per cent in urban areas.

Food inflation and non-food inflation rose to 8.19 per cent and 9.98 per cent in villages respectively while the figures stood at 7.98 per cent and 9.61 per cent in cities.

Several factors contribute to the rise of inflation, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) research director Khondaker Golam Moazzem said adding, global and domestic economic situations are responsible for the rise of inflation.