Remittance rises in January, forex reserves keep falling

Bangladesh has registered an uptick in expatriate income in January, with a total remittance inflow of $2.10 billion. It is the highest monthly remittance received since June last year when the amount of inward remittance was recorded at $2.19 billion.

On the flip side, the foreign currency reserves continued to shrink amid the persistent dollar crisis. The central bank is offloading dollars from its reserves to enable the commercial banks in settling the import liabilities.