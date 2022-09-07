No shipment of goods thru Ashuganj in 2.5 yrs

No goods have been shipped from Kolkata to Agartala in India’s Tripura state in the last 2.5 years, using the highways and the port of Ashuganj in Bangladesh.

In the previous three and a half years, the transit facility was used for only 17 Indian shipments and the authorities in Bangladesh collected a total of Tk 3.6 million against the service.

The Indian traders did not show any interest to ship their products through Ashuganj after the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).

During the first term of Awami League government in 2011, India transported heavy machinery of Palatana Power Plant in Tripura through Ashuganj under special arrangements. Then India expressed interest to avail the transit facility to carry goods regularly between its two states.

After several years of negotiations on various issues including tariff, regulations, the transit facility was officially launched in June 2016. The regular transit route stretched from Kolkata to Ashuganj through waterway and from Ashuganj to Agartala through highway via Akhaura.