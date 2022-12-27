IBBL, SIBL to collect Tk 14b from share market via bond

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) is going to float a bond to collect Tk 8 billion from the capital market for strengthening its capital base as well as investing in conventional businesses.

Meanwhile, Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) received the regulatory approval to raise Tk 6 billion from the stock market by issuing a bond.

The approvals came at a meeting of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Tuesday.

Apart from the two Shariah-based banks, the BSEC approved a Tk 7 billion bond in favour of Pubali Bank Limited.