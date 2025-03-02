Remittance inflow increases by 25pc in February

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent US$2,528 million remittances in February, which was around 25 per cent higher than the corresponding month of the previous year.

The wage earners sent $2,022 million remittance to the country in February of 2024.

With the latest addition, the year-on-year growth in receiving remittances increased at 23.8 per cent for the first eight months, July to February, of the ongoing fiscal year (FY25) as the country received $18,490 million in total during the period.

Last year, it was $14,935 million.

Talking to BSS, a senior official of the central bank mentioned that the flow of remittances into the country shows upward trend as the government has taken measures to streamline the legal channel for encouraging non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) to send money to the country.