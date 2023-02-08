Govt to procure 11m litres of soyabean oil, 8,000 tonnes of lentil for Ramadan

Agriculture minister Md Abdur Razzaque presided over the meeting while members of the committee attended it.

The TCB will procure soyabean oil from local supplier Meghna Group at Tk 1.95 billion.

Cabinet Division additional secretary Syed Mahbub Khan informed that Meghna won the contract for the supply through an open tender quoted Tk 176.88 for per litre of oil.

He also said that 8,000 tonnes of lentils would cost Tk 732.9 million. A Turkey company will supply the item at Tk 91.60 per kg.