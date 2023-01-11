Teletalk: Once a promising company now burden for govt

During its inception in 2005, Teletalk was at the centre of public interest, with a hope that it would offer cost-effective packages for mobile conversations. When Grameenphone used to charge Tk 6 a minute, Teletalk had fixed its per minute charge at Tk 4, with a special arrangement of Tk 2.6 per minute from 10:00 pm to 8:00 am.

The price of a Teletalk SIM (subscriber identity module) was Tk 3,000, which was quite less than its market competitors. As it was cost-effective, people had even lined up in long queues at the selling points to avail a Teletalk SIM.

But the scenario is quite grim after 17 years as Teletalk is lagging behind all telecom companies in terms of subscriber, revenue, and network quality. It is now mired in incessant losses and gets its liabilities multiplied every year.

On the official website of Teletalk, the posts and telecommunications minister, Mustafa Jabbar, has been found to be quoted as “We have started working to take Teletalk to the place of people's expectations and the day is not far away when teletalk will be the first choice of people.”