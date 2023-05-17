FY24 budget: Travel costs to rise, agents to find taxpayers

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will appoint private agents to find new taxpayers from the next fiscal year and incorporate a relevant provision into the income tax ordinance.

The announcement will be made in the next budget. Once it comes into effect, the private agents will help track down new taxpayers and assist them in submitting tax returns.

Additionally, overseas trips are likely to become costlier in the forthcoming fiscal year as the revenue board has initiated a plan to increase travel tax. The wealthy individuals are expected to face intensified tax pressure as the authorities are planning to raise the highest tax rate.