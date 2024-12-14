Chinese investments quadrupled, India’s doubled

Investments from China and India significantly increased during the last fiscal under the deposed Awami League government. In the 2023-24 fiscal, Chinese investment quadrupled while Indian investments doubled as compared to the previous fiscal. Still, the overall foreign direct investment (FDI) has not improved much. The 2023-24 fiscal saw the lowest foreign investments in three years.

These figures came in a Bangladesh Bank (BB) report which states the total amount of foreign investment in the outgoing fiscal was USD 1.47 billion. The amount is 8.8 per cent less than that of 2022-23 fiscal. Bangladesh received USD 1.61 billion in foreign investment in the 2022-23 fiscal, which was USD 1.72 billion in the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, the country’s foreign investment balance stood at USD 17.54 billion by the end of the last fiscal.

Investments from China and India saw a surprising rise in the last fiscal. Investments from China rose to USD 280 million in the 2023-24 fiscal from USD 68.1 million in the previous fiscal. As such, Chinese investments in Bangladesh have quadrupled or have increased by 316 per cent in the last fiscal. However, investment from China was the highest USD 428.1 million in the 2021-22 fiscal in three years.