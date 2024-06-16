Siblings, in-laws to pay tax for remittance from expatriates

Marking the Eid festival, many expatriates send money home to purchase sacrificial animals and cover other festive expenses. The proposed budget for fiscal year 2024-25 considered this money, other than those sent to parents, children, or spouses, as the recipient’s income and imposed up to 30 per cent tax on it.

If an expatriate sends $500 from Canada to his brother's bank account to buy clothes and gifts for family members, the amount will be declared as the recipient’s income and will require up to 30 per cent taxation. Both the gift giver and the recipient must show this transaction in their income tax returns.