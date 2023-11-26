Returned expatriate workers: Who to take initiative of employment and rehabilitation

A section of the population of Bangladesh go abroad when they do not get any job in the country. But they face hassles at every step. While workers from India, Nepal and Sri Lanka can go abroad spending only Tk 15,000-20,000, Bangladeshi migrants spend a far higher amount. At the same time, many people turn into destitutes coming under the influence of unscrupulous agents.

Since the dissipation of the coronavirus pandemic last year, about 100,000 workers went abroad each month but many had to return home as they could not get jobs there. About 15 per cent of them did not get any job while about 20 per cent did not get jobs according to the contract.